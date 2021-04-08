North-east pervert handed supervision after being snared by undercover cop posing as child online

A pervert has been handed a supervision order after sending vile sexual messages to an undercover cop posing online as a 13-year-old girl.

Andrew Thomson told the officer he believed was a child that he’d be in “trouble” if anyone found out.

The 60-year-old also told the “girl” he hoped her mother didn’t know she chatted to “older guys”.

Thomson, of Adamson Drive, Laurencekirk, previously pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with an older child.

The charge stated he, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification or of humiliating, distressing or alarming the complainer, sent sexual written communications to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

And Thomson has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Mitigation

Defence agent David Sutherland said a court-ordered social work report was “positive and encouraging”.

He said: “He takes full responsibility for the offence and has not sought to minimise his behaviour.”

The solicitor highlighted his client’s lack of record said Thomson was now engaging with counselling to address his behaviour.

Sentence

Sheriff Margaret Hodge ordered Thomson to be supervised for two years and to complete the Aberdeenshire Sex Offenders Programme.

She also made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for two years.

© DCT Media

Crown narrative

Fiscal depute Janet MacDonald previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the complainer was an “undercover officer” with police in Wales.

She said: “Between October 11 and 24 2019 the accused engaged with the witness in an online chatroom as well as Skype and Whatsapp.

“The complainer was purporting to be a 13-year-old female named Bella.”

Thomson first contacted the undercover officer at 10.27am on October 11 2019, sending her a message in the chatroom saying: “Hiya, wanna chat?”

The “child” immediately identified herself as a 13-year-old girl and Thomson asked if she should be at school.

On October 22 messages were exchanged on Skype, during which Thomson stated he was “too old” and “old enough to be your dad”.

Thomson went on to ask the undercover officer to send pictures on numerous occasions and told her: “I shouldn’t be chatting to you. Too young.”

After being sent an image purporting to be of the girl, Thomson asked who took the photo.

She said it was her mother, to which Thomson replied: “Hope she doesn’t know you chat with older guys.

He went on to ask if she “liked to talk about naughty stuff”.

The conversation then became more sexual, with Thomson asking sexual questions, including about what she was wearing and about her having a bath.

Eventually, Thomson sent the undercover officer a message reading: “I think it’s best if I stop chatting to a 13-year-old. If anyone finds out, I’m the one in trouble because you’re underage.

“I’m going to stop chatting to you. You’re nice but too young.”

Ms MacDonald said evidence of the offence was then passed from police in Wales to officers in the north-east who dealt with Thomson.