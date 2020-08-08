North-east pervert snared by vigilantes posing as child to be sentenced next month

A north-east pervert is set to be sentenced next month after asking for nude pictures from what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Barrie Robertson contacted “Sky” on social media who was actually a member of a paedophile-hunting vigilante group.

He was snared in a sting last September by Child Protectors Scotland.

Robertson pled guilty to two charges over the matter previously, but he has now appeared in court in person while fiscal depute Susan Love narrated a string of sickening messages 37-year-old Robertson sent to “Sky”.

In one message he told her she looked “very attractive”, and another message asked if she would like to “make love”.

Robertson also sent Sky a picture of his genitals and asked for naked images of her.

He admitted attempting to communicate indecently with a child, by sending a person pretending to be a 14-year-old child sexual messages and requesting sexual images of them.

And Robertson also admitted a second charge of attempting to cause a child to view a sexual image, by sending the person an image of male genitals.

The offences took place between September 22 and 25 last year.

The court heard Robertson later told police he was an “alcoholic” and “does not know the difference between right and wrong when he is intoxicated”.

He also stated he was not attracted to children.

Sheriff Philip Mann deferred sentence on Robertson, of Foudland Crescent, Insch, until next month for reports.