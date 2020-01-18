North-east pensioner told police his Rottweiler was ‘just playing’ when it jumped over fence and attacked other dog and owner

An 83-year-old told police his pet Rottweiler was “just playing” after it leapt over a fence, attacked a cocker spaniel and bit its owner.

Gordon Adam was not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but solicitor Michael Burnett entered a guilty plea on the pensioner’s behalf.

He admitted being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control, attacked another dog and bit its owner, leaving both injured. The incident happened at 5pm on April 17 at Comers, Midmar.

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentence until later this month for Adam to be personally present.

Depute fiscal Jade Wong said: “A witness had taken his dog for a walk at the locus. While there he noted the accused’s dog in a field.

“The man did not have his on a leash at that time and the accused’s dog, a Rottweiler which was not on a leash, ran towards a fence and towards him and his dog.”

Ms Wong said the Rottweiler jumped over a fence and began to “snap” at the cocker spaniel.

It then bit the spaniel and the man picked his dog up to protect it.

While it was being held the Rottweiler “bit the smaller dog a number of times to the back legs”.

It also bit the spaniel owner’s left hand before Adam approached and pulled his dog away.

Ms Wong said in reply to a caution and charge, Adam told police the Rottweiler was a “good natured dog and was just playing”.

Mr Burnett told the court: “The dog has since been diagnosed with an aggressive form of bone cancer. The dog in question seems to be not long for this world.”

He said: “The dog had never done anything like this before.”