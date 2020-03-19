North-east pensioner admits careless driving after reversing into 91-year-old

A north-east pensioner has admitted careless driving after reversing into a 91-year-old pedestrian and leaving him with a broken wrist.

Robert Nicoll, 82, was not personally present at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but pled guilty to the charge through solicitor Gregor Kelly.

He admitted failing to keep a lookout for other road users on High Street, Banchory, on December 10, by reversing and colliding with Ean Mann to his injury.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter said Nicoll had parked on the street and gone about his business in the town.

She said: “He returns to his vehicle and gets inside and the complainer has gone to cross the road and entered the roadway.

“The accused has reversed his vehicle and resulted in the complainer being knocked down by the vehicle.”

The pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was found to have suffered a broken wrist.

Mr Kelly passed Sheriff Graham Buchanan a letter from Nicoll’s doctor which stated he did not have any medical conditions preventing him from driving.

However, Sheriff Buchanan opted to defer sentence on Nicoll, whose address was given in court papers as Watson Street, Banchory, until next month for a further medical report to be prepared in relation to the pensioner’s fitness to drive.