North-east OAP, 82, jailed for sex attacks on young girls

A pervert who repeatedly sexually abused two young girls is likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars after a judge jailed him for 11 years.

William Farmer, 82, preyed on his victims on various occasions between December 1981 and April 1993.

The High Court in Aberdeen heard how the pensioner attacked the females, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at addresses in Moray.

Police managed to bring Farmer to justice after the women plucked up enough courage to speak to specialist police officers who are trained to investigate sexual assault.

He was convicted following trial last month.

Jurors convicted Farmer, of Chanonry Road, Elgin, Moray, of a charge of rape and three charges of sexual assault.

He had spent his trial denying any wrongdoing, and at the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Kinclaven told Farmer he had no other option but to send him to prison.

He added: “There is no other sentence I can impose in these circumstances. A custodial sentence is needed to reflect the seriousness of the offence.”

At proceedings last month, the court heard how Farmer repeatedly raped his first victim on various occasions between December 1981 and December 1989.

He also sexually assaulted the female on an occasion between December 1983 and December 1984.

The court also heard that on various occasions between April 1984 and April 1993, Farmer started sexually abusing another little girl.

Defence lawyer Susan Duff told the court that her client had experienced mental health problems.

Mrs Duff added: “He recognises that your lordship must impose a custodial term and he knows that once your lordship imposes this sentence, he must take each day as it comes.”

Farmer was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register.