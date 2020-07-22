North-east mum: ‘Schoolboy who raped my daughter has broken us as a family’

The mum of a schoolgirl who was repeatedly raped by a 15-year-old in the north-east has branded his sentence “pitiful”.

The girl’s mother spoke out after her daughter’s attacker was sentenced to three years and nine months behind bars.

The youth was aged 15 when he carried out the sickening attacks and, now 17, cannot be identified because of his age.

Speaking after the court hearing, the girl’s mum slammed the sentence and said he had left their family “broken”.

She said: “It’s not long enough, it never will be. He ruined a life, he should get the same.

“The damage he’s done has broken us as a family.

“Three years and nine months? It’s pitiful.”

The boy was sentenced yesterday at the High Court in Edinburgh, having earlier pled guilty to raping his victim on various occasions between February and September

in 2018 at addresses in the Aberdeenshire area.

He also admitted assaulting her on September 8 that year.

Lord Uist told the youth: “Your crimes have had a severe psychological effect upon your victim.”

Sentence was deferred on the youth until yesterday to get background and psychologist’s reports on him.

The judge told the teenager that if he had been convicted of the crimes after a trial he would have ordered his detention for four years.

Lord Uist added: “Had you been older at the time of the offences the sentence would have been longer.”

He told the teenager that he would be placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period. The court previously heard that the youth had ignored the girl when she told him “no” and went on to rape her on several occasions.

During the final attack she tried to push him away but he punched her in the face.

He pushed her down on to a bed and repeatedly punched her on the head, telling her “just lie down”.

The victim was crying and screaming but the youth grabbed her by the throat and put his arm around her neck.

An adult intervened after the girl was heard repeatedly shouting and pleading with her attacker to stop.

The youth was later reported to the police.

Defence counsel David Moggach said the offending occurred when the youth was 15 and had undiagnosed problems, which have since been diagnosed.