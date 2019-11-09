North-east mum-of two caught with £300,000 of drugs

A mum-of-two who was caught with more than £300,000 of drugs became involved in the illegal trade after criminals threatened to “harm” her children, a court has heard.

Sasha Peel, 29, was arrested after detectives found cocaine, heroin and large quantities of a sedative called Etizolam at her home in Lossiemouth on August 8 2018.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how officers raided Peel’s house in the town’s Cromarty Place after receiving intelligence that gangsters were using her property as a storage facility.

They found heroin with a maximum street value of £31,360, £265,800 of cocaine and Etizolam which could be sold for £59,703.

When Police Scotland interviewed Peel, she said she felt she had no other option.

She said she wanted her children, who are aged 10 and five, to remain safe.

Prosecution lawyer Richard Goddard QC said: “The accused claimed she became involved as she had received a phone call threatening her and her children with harm if she didn’t agree to have her house used as a ‘safe house’.

“The accused stated that she expected to be paid money in return for storing the drugs.”

Peel pleaded guilty to three charges of being involved in the supply of drugs between March 21, 2018 and August 8 2018.

She will be sentenced on December 5.