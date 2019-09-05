North-east men deny throwing stones and cans at moving car

Two men have denied throwing stones and cans towards a moving vehicle.

Dylan Bowden, 24, and Aaron Tait, 21, face a charge of culpably and recklessly throwing items towards a vehicle on Gordon Street in Huntly to the danger of the occupants.

And Bowden, of Sycamore Place, Huntly, is further alleged to have driven dangerously by intentionally driving into the rear of the same vehicle while it was attempting to manoeuvre a roundabout.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Tait, of Queens Crescent, Portsoy, and Bowden deny the charges against them.

The case will call again for a further pre-trial hearing later this month.