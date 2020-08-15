North-east man who ruptured partner’s spleen set to be sentenced next month

A north-east thug who punched his partner in the stomach and ruptured her spleen is set to be sentenced next month.

Darren Murray lashed out after his partner discovered a notification for a porn website on his phone.

After the 28-year-old initially refused to reply when she questioned him, she later tried to get his attention by pushing his leg and he jumped up and punched her in the stomach, leaving her doubled over and struggling to breathe.

It later emerged she had suffered a ruptured spleen.

Murray, whose address was given in court papers as Leask Avenue, Peterhead, previously pled guilty to assault to severe injury and impairment.

He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing, however Sheriff Graham Buchanan ordered sentence to be deferred again until next month to obtain an up-to-date social work report.

Fiscal depute Katy Begg previously told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the pair had been in an on-off relationship for some eight years at the time of the offence.

The assault happened at around 10am on August 23 last year at an address in Peterhead.

Ms Begg said: “The complainer was getting her children ready for the day while the accused was asleep.

“He had just finished a night shift.

“The complainer could not find her phone so she picked up the accused’s phone intending to use it to find her own.

“She saw a notification for a pornographic website appear on the accused’s phone.

“She asked the accused about it but he did not reply.

“A short time later she returned to the bedroom and asked the accused to get up and help her.

“He did not reply so she pushed his leg in an effort to get a response.

“The accused jumped out of bed and punched her to the stomach, causing her to fall to the ground in severe pain unable to catch her breath.”

Ms Begg said the woman was left with a ruptured spleen following the attack.