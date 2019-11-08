North-east man who crashed into wall after drink and drug binge jailed

A man who crashed into a wall after a drink and drug binge has been jailed.

John Hendry had previously been handed supervision and unpaid work over the incident on February 9, but that order has now been revoked and the 24-year-old jailed.

Depute fiscal Paul Jamieson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the car was seen driving “at excessive speed” at 8.40am before it collided with a garden wall.

Hendry previously pled guilty to dangerous driving on Derbeth Crescent in Aberdeen and elsewhere, as well as taking the car without permission, failing to give information about the driver to police, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis and also behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said he had been addicted to diazepam and had mixed it with cocaine and alcohol.

Sheriff Graeme Napier jailed Hendry, of Ivanhoe Road, Inverurie, for 12 months.