North-east man who claimed underage girl sexually assaulted him found guilty of rape

A north-east man who claimed his underage victim sexually assaulted him has been found guilty of raping the teenager.

Martin Wood, 35, attacked the teen girl at a house in Aberdeen subjecting her to a rape ordeal.

But Wood, of Downies Road, Portlethen, in Aberdeenshire, denied committing the crime and at his trial claimed he woke to find her on top of him having sex.

Advocate depute Richard Goddard QC told jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You might think he has added grave injury to insult by suggesting he is the victim and he was sexually assaulted in his sleep.”

The prosecutor said Wood’s explanation was “an affront to common sense” and an outrageous attempt to try to explain away compelling evidence against him.

The court heard that prior to the attack on the teenager Wood had sent her “weird” videos, including a Tom and Jerry cartoon with dubbed female sex sounds.

On the night of the rape, the girl was staying overnight at a house in Aberdeen when the predator attacked on April 14 last year.

The victim contacted her mother asking her to come and get her and told her that Wood took her trousers down and started having sex with her.

The girl gave her testimony in pre-recorded interviews played to the court and told a police officer Wood had started touching her and then had sex with her. She said: “I didn’t want him to do it.”

The teenager said she pushed her legs and afterwards Wood told her he was sorry and would kill himself.

She said of the videos he sent her: “I don’t know if he finds them funny, but to me it’s weird.”

Wood, a former oil industry-hydraulic hose technician, said he had fallen asleep but woke up to the girl being on top of him.

He said: “As soon as I came to properly, I just like pushed her off me and then went to the toilet. I was in shock. I woke up and basically she was on top of me having sex.”

The first offender claimed that he tried to ask her what had happened but was ignored.

Wood, who said he suffered from severe anxiety and depression, was freed on bail after an initial court appearance following his arrest. He said he spent a month at Aberdeen’s Royal Cornhill psychiatric hospital.

The jury found Wood guilty of raping the girl and he was placed on the sex offenders’ register.

The trial judge, Lady Scott, told him that the rape of a young child was a very serious matter.

She continued sentencing until next month for the preparation of a background report and information on his mental health difficulties and remanded him in custody.