North-east man turned detective to snare the woman whose dog bit him in the face

A man turned detective to snare the woman whose dog bit him in the face.

Amal Armstrong was the owner of a mastiff cross named Koos, which attacked two people on Littlejohn Street, Aberdeen, on April 21 last year.

The 28-year-old was told on December 13 last year to abide by a bail condition barring her from owning dogs.

But one of the people who Koos bit noticed something amiss when he was walking down Union Street on June 11 this year.

He told the Evening Express: “I saw Armstrong holding a lead and so went towards her. She was in possession of another dog, so I took a picture and gave it to the police.

“I was worried because kids were around and I knew what one of her dogs had done to me.”

The man, who asked not to be named, added: “Her breaching this condition doesn’t surprise me. Only jail will put her off.”

Armstrong, whose address was given in court as Claremont Street, Aberdeen, was not required to attend when a hearing took place at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

She pled guilty in writing to failing to comply with a bail condition by being in sole charge of a beagle dog, which she claimed belongs to her cousin.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentencing until December 18 so Armstrong can attend court.

In August, Armstrong was banned from owning dogs for five years and a court ordered Koos to be destroyed.