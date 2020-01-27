North-east man told to pay former friend £500 after punching him on night out

A man has been ordered to pay a former friend £500 – after he punched him on a night out.

Joshua Ianson, known as Chantre, 21, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to assault to injury.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson said Chantre and his victim had been friends and had been walking along Hawthorn Place in Ballater en route to a house party at around 1am on May 12 when the incident happened.

She said Chantre told his pal he was “fed up Scottish people making fun of English people”.

She added: “At that point the accused turned to face the complainer and punched him once to the face.”

Ms Simpson said Chantre’s victim was left with injuries to two of his teeth which would in due course require an implant estimated to cost more than £3,000.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said: “Unfortunately exactly a year prior to this incident Mr Chantre’s best friend was killed in an accident. He was finding that extremely difficult to deal with.

“The complainer had been telling him he should ‘just get over’ the loss over his friend.

“In a state of great upset he lashed out and punched him.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined Chantre, of Carnferg Place, Aboyne, £450 and told him to pay his victim £500 in compensation.