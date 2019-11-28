North-east man to stand trial accused of dropping ex-partner into hot tub

A north-east man is set to stand trial next month accused of assaulting his ex-partner by dropping her into a hot tub.

Calum Russell, 43, was not personally present when the case called yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He previously entered a plea of not guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of assaulting the woman by seizing her by the body, lifting her up and dropping her into an outdoor hot tub containing water.

It is further alleged he held her head under the water and went on to push her on to a bed, put his hands around her neck and restrict her breathing.

Russell, whose address was given as Friockheim, Angus, denies the charge against him.

Sheriff Ian Anderson continued the case to the trial diet fixed for December.