North-east man threw pan of water over woman’s head during row

A man threw a pan of water over a woman’s head in a disagreement about plates.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday heard Frank Baird, 65, returned home at 6.30pm on September 15 this year, and asked the complainer where the plates were and she replied: “In the bin.”

Depute fiscal Christy Ward said: “The accused threw a pan of lukewarm water and it covered her head and body. He then refilled the pan and threw water from it at her.”

Baird, whose address was given in court as Arduthie Street, Stonehaven, admitted assaulting the woman by throwing two pans of water over her head and swinging an empty pan towards her.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Baird to pay a £300 fine and gave him a 12-month non-harassment order.