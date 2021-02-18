North-east man admits throwing boiling water over his own mum

A man has admitted throwing a kettle full of boiling water over his mum.
Grant Wappler, who appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, blamed the break-up of a long-term relationship for a catalogue of attacks on his mother.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to several charges of assault involving his mother and an additional charge of breaching a court condition not to contact her.
