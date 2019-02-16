North-east man threatened to find and rape police officer’s kids

A vile thug told a female police officer he was going to “find and rape her kids”.

Martin Brooks, 22, also told another cop “I’m going to murder you” during the disturbing incident on August 18 last year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard his rant started after police approached his car in Fraserburgh.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson said: “At 1.20pm on August 18, police were on plain clothes mobile patrol in an unmarked car and observed another car travelling on Quarry Road in Fraserburgh with three people on board.”

When the car came to a stop police “stopped to speak to the occupants”.

Mr Neilson said: “Mr Brooks was heard shouting directly at officers words similar to ‘I told you last time, I’m going to murder you’.”

He began to struggle with officers and continuing to shout threats, swearing and making reference to one officer having ginger hair.

Brooks then went on to tell a female officer he would “find and rape her kids”.

One police officer was injured during the struggle.

Brooks appeared in the dock for sentencing having previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, making threats and kicking and headbutting in the back of a police vehicle. He also admitted flailing his arms and struggling violently with police in an effort to evade arrest.

The incident happened at Heritage Way, Fraserburgh Police Station and during a journey in between.

Defence agent Iain Jane said: “The interest the police had was in the car because the car had apparently been seen on CCTV.

“Quite legitimately the police went to carry out inquiries in relation to the car. Mr Brooks then kicks off for really no good reason at all.

“Had he remained calm and allowed inquiries to progress then nothing would have happened.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier told Brooks, of Moray Road, Fraserburgh: “You’re 22, when do you think you’re actually going to start growing up?

“It’s stupid, immature behaviour.”

He handed him a six-month supervision order as well as a restriction of liberty order to be within his home address between set times for the same period.