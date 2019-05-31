North-east man threatened to gut pregnant woman

A thug who threatened to gut a pregnant woman has been handed unpaid work.

Richard Ettles, 39, approached a bar owner who was unloading beer at a bar in Kintore with his partner – who was then seven months pregnant – with a knife.

The couple ran inside as Ettles shouted he would “gut them” with the knife and repeatedly stabbed it into the door.

Ettles, of Altdubh Place, Blackburn, admitted knife possession and threatening and abusive behaviour.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He also admitted assaulting a police officer by biting him and threatening, abusive behaviour towards police by shouting and swearing at them and threatening to shoot and kill them in Kintore on February 24.

Sheriff Ian Wallace handed him 12 months supervision, 150 hours unpaid work and a four-and-a-half month restriction of liberty order.