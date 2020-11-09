North-east man swung chainsaw around living room during family row over house sale

A north-east man marched around his mum’s old house brandishing a chainsaw during a family dispute over the sale of the property.

Gary Alexander, 53, even set off the smoke alarm due to the fumes from the motorised chainsaw as he walked around the house while others tried to remove furniture.

The incident took place in the midst of a family dispute with Alexander’s mother having moved to sheltered accommodation and her husband also vacating the premises.

However, the court heard his mum’s husband’s side of the family had decided to sell the house, on Mid Street, Rosehearty, without consulting him.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court there had been “ongoing issues” between the families, which “reached breaking point”.

She said the accused’s mum’s partner “had tried to put the locus up for sale without the consultation” of his mum’s family.

Mrs Merson said: “There have been other ongoing issues and matters have now become very strained.”

While Alexander’s mum’s husband and his family were removing items from the house to be taken to his new address on March 8, they became aware of Alexander’s wife and aunt entering the property.

A noise was then heard outside and Alexander was seen “with a petrol chainsaw in his arms”.

Mrs Merson said: “The accused walked into the living room and he started to swing the chainsaw about the room.”

Alexander was then seen to leave the house and enter the rear of the removal van.

He was then seen to “walk back into the house, go upstairs, still holding the chainsaw, walk around upstairs and then back downstairs and walked outside of the house”.

The fiscal depute added: “The smoke alarm in the house was going off due to the fumes from the chainsaw and the house was smelling of petrol.”

Two further family members on Alexander’s step-dad’s side then saw him with the blue-coloured chainsaw.

Mrs Merson said: “The accused approached them while they were standing outside and started to swing the chainsaw.”

Police were then contacted and later traced Alexander at his home address.

When cautioned and arrested he replied: “Aye, it was worth it.”

Alexander, whose address was given as Forbes Street, Rosehearty, pled guilty to a charge of culpable and reckless conduct.

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew said the other side of the family had put the house on the market “straight away” and when Alexander learned the house was being emptied he had gone to intervene.

He said: “The gesture he is making is ‘you want half of the property and furniture, I’ll show you what that means’.”

Mr Flowerdew said the issues over the property had now been resolved.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Alexander: “You are now a mature man who has never been in any kind of trouble with the law until this incident on March 8.

“It seems these issues have now been resolved and you have reverted to being a law-abiding citizen.”

He fined Alexander £750.