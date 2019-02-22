Friday, February 22nd 2019 Show Links
News / Local / Court

North-east man stole bank card then withdrew cash at ATM

by Danny McKay
22/02/2019, 7:30 am Updated: 22/02/2019, 7:32 am
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
A north-east man has admitted stealing a bank card and then using it to withdraw money from a cash machine.

Neil Jolly, 45, was not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but pled guilty via letter.

He admitted stealing the card at an address at Fraser Court, Aberdeen, on August 4 last year, before using it to steal money at an ATM on George Street.

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill deferred sentence on Jolly, of Cairnfield Circle, Bucksburn, until next month for his personal appearance.

