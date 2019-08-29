North-east man spared jail after admitting stamping on woman

A north-east man who admitted stamping on a woman’s body has been spared jail.

Kevin Rae, 36, got into a disagreement with two women known to him on January 12 in Stonehaven and assaulted them.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Rae, whose address was given as Meadowside, Inverbervie, admitted assaulting one woman by repeatedly stamping her on the body and dragging her across the floor and seizing her by the neck.

He also admitted assaulting another woman by seizing her by the neck and pushing her on to a hedge.

Sheriff Andrew Miller said: “These were two serious assaults in which alcohol played a part.

“I am going to impose a community payback order with a 12-month supervision requirement and instruct you to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.”