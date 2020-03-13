North-east man sold drugs after mum was ‘paid visit’ by dealers

A man began selling cocaine and heroin to clear a £15,000 drug debt – because he thought dealers would hurt his mum.

Richard Taylor, 39, previously served a custodial sentence over his involvement in the drug trade after building up a debt.

But after his release he found his debt had shot up to £15,000 due to drugs lost when police arrested him initially.

He began dealing again after pressure was applied by those higher up the chain who found out where his mother lived.

Taylor and Colin Ward or Yeats, 37, both admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine on June 28 at Yeats’ address on Charlotte Street, Fraserburgh.

Debbie Ginniver, Taylor’s solicitor, said: “His associates found out where his mother was residing and paid her a visit.

“He became very fearful about what would happen to his mother. He thereafter agreed to sell in the area to continue trying to pay off the debt.”

Sam Milligan, representing Yeats, said his client was involved to a lesser extent by allowing his home to be used.

Taylor, of Violet Lane, Croydon, was jailed for 28 months and Yeats for 24 months.