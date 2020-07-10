North-east man smashed girlfriend’s phone after 15-hour booze binge

A jealous north-east boyfriend flew into a rage after a 15-hour all-night booze binge, accused his partner of texting other men and smashed her phone.

Connor Holmes went “crazy” after staying up all night drinking and rowed with his girlfriend claiming she was texting other men.

And the 27-year-old, who first met his partner in a holiday romance in Ibiza, smashed the phone, before his terrified lover ran to a neighbour for help.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “On the evening prior to the offence the accused and his partner returned home to the locus and consumed alcohol into the early hours of June 26.

“At 2am she went to bed and the accused stayed up and continued to consume alcohol.

“At 7am she woke up and found the accused sitting in the kitchen at the table listening to music.

“He appeared highly intoxicated at the time.

“The woman stated she was going for a walk and would not be long. She left and returned within half an hour.

“She returned and noticed the accused in the same position however his demeanour had changed towards her and he was acting in a more aggressive manner.

“As such, she exited the kitchen and went into the bedroom.

“She put her mobile phone on to charge and placed it on the bedside unit.

“The accused entered the bedroom and began to argue about her texting other males.

“He grabbed her phone and walked with it to the living room.

“She followed him and attempted to take back possession of her phone.

“However the argument continued and this resulted in the accused aggressively throwing her phone to the floor, causing it to break.”

Ms Love told the court neighbours heard shouting, thudding and doors slamming.

She added the woman was “very upset and feared for her safety”.

The fiscal said: “She grabbed belongings and attended at a neighbour and stated the accused had gone crazy and smashed her mobile phone.”

Police attended and traced Holmes within the property.

The court heard the damage to the phone was valued at £1,000.

Holmes pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner over the incident at his address on Mackie Place, Elrick.

Defence agent Mike Monro said: “He and his partner were at their address in Westhill. They decided to come into Aberdeen and got a bus.

“They had a carry out with them and went to Hazlehead Park where they both consumed alcohol.

“Having been drinking at Hazlehead Park they got the bus back to Westhill. More alcohol was consumed there.”

Mr Monro described it as an “all-nighter” and said his client continued drinking into the early hours of the morning.

He said: “When she got up at 7am the accused was still where he had been, sitting at the table.

“That was the best part of 12 to 15 hours he had been drinking.

“Words were exchanged at that time. She then explained to the accused precisely what she thought of the way he behaved.

“He accepts that he behaved in a child-like manner and an unacceptable manner for a grown adult.

“He picked up the phone and threw it across the floor over a stupid suggestion she had been texting other males.

“Why the accused thought that I have no idea at all.

“The reason she was so upset was there had never been anything like that before.”

He added the pair were still together and it had been an isolated incident.

Sheriff Philip Mann told Holmes, of Mackie Place, Elrick, Westhill: “I’m going to sentence you on the basis this is a one-off incident.”

He fined him £320.