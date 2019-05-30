North-east man sent indecent video of children and donkey to colleague

A pervert who sent a colleague an indecent video involving young children and a donkey – and then laughed about it – has been sentenced.

Phillip Ferguson, 63, sent his colleague the video on Whatsapp on December 1 2017.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Ferguson, of Kirkton Place, Elgin, to be supervised for eight months and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for eight months.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said he had pled guilty at an early stage.

Ferguson previously admitted possessing and also to distributing or showing indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.

