North-east man sent ‘bullet’ threat to Nicola Sturgeon

A man sent a threatening email to Nicola Sturgeon telling her she “needs a bullet” after becoming frustrated about Brexit and independence.

William Dall had been knocking back glasses of wine while watching the news and decided to fire off an angry email to the First Minister.

The 44-year-old appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday in connection with the matter.

He admitted sending emails which were grossly offensive or of indecent, obscene or menacing character in that he made offensive remarks and a threat of violence.

The offence, which involved two emails, happened between April 26 and May 27 this year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Dall sent the notes criticising Brexit and Scottish independence.

And he ended one of the messages with the chilling comment: “You need a bullet”.

Defence solicitor Graham Morrison told the court his client had been frustrated with the political classes.

The court heard the emails were intercepted before they reached Ms Sturgeon.

He said Dall had meant to say Ms Sturgeon should “get the bullet”.

He added: “He thought she should get sacked and didn’t mean any threat at all by it.”

Mr Morrison went on: “He had no intention of carrying out these threats.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace told Dall, whose address was given in court papers as Bishopston Circle, Portlethen: “I find it difficult to accept that explanation that you simply did not express yourself properly.

“The nature of the threat is clear whether you meant to carry that out or not.

“I’m going to defer for a criminal justice social work report.

“You’ll meet the social worker and you should be as open as you can with them.”

He deferred sentence until December and ordained Dall to appear in court again for the hearing.