North-east man refused to provide breath sample after crashing girlfriend’s car

A man crashed his girlfriend’s car on a north-east road and then refused to be breathalysed by police.

Pavel Urkel appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court from custody following the incident on Kinmundy Road in Peterhead on Sunday.

The 36-year-old pled guilty to two charges, driving while disqualified and failing, without reasonable excuse, to provide a breath sample.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told the court: “The most recent previous conviction confirms the accused was disqualified from driving in 2017 until June 2021.”

“The accused was driving his partner’s vehicle on the date libelled.

“A member of the public noted it to be driving along Kinmundy Road in Peterhead weaving between lanes.

“The accused was driving his girlfriend’s vehicle. His girlfriend was in the passenger seat and the car collided with the car of the member of the public I have referred to.

“The police and ambulance service were called as a result of the collision, which caused extensive damage to both vehicles.”

Ms MacVicar said Urkel was suffering from “back and neck pain”, adding: “It was considered necessary for the accused to be taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but he was deemed fit to provide a specimen of breath.

“The accused, despite being given several opportunities to provide a specimen, refused to do so without providing a reasonable excuse.”

Urkel was taken to hospital but was not assessed to be injured.

The incident happened around 4.20pm, with the road reopening by 8.15pm.

Sheriff William Summers said: “The charges to which you have pled guilty are serious, particularly when regard is paid to your previous convictions.

“I can’t sensibly proceed to sentence you today.

“I’m going to adjourn the case for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report. I will defer sentence in the meantime.

“You will be made subject to an interim disqualification from driving.

“I will admit you to bail on the standard bail conditions.”

He deferred sentence on Urkel, whose address was given in court papers as Springbank, Peterhead, until July.

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew reserved mitigation for the sentencing hearing.