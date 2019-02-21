North-east man jailed after raping 13-year-old girl

A north-east man has been jailed for 11 years after he was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Alan Williams, 44, of Cross Street, Fraserburgh, was found guilty of rape, one count of sexual assault and two counts of sexual touching following the rape of a 13-year-old girl in the Liverpool area in September 2018.

Following the sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court, DC Billy Williamson of Merseyside Police Unity Team said: “This is a truly awful offence which has devastated a young child.

“I want to praise her bravery for coming forward and allowing us to investigate, which has led us to bring Williams to justice.

“At such a young age, there is no doubt this has and will have a significant impact on her life, but I hope with our continued support, she’ll overcome this.

“She has already shown strength and determination to overcome this ordeal and I hope this sentencing allows her and her family to regain some sense of normality and closure to move on with their lives.

“I hope this sentencing encourages others to confide in us, allowing us to take dangerous individuals off our streets.

“I’d urge anyone who has been sexually assaulted or raped to reach out to someone they trust so together, with the right support network and specially trained officers from our unity team, we can bring offenders to justice.”