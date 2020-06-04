North-east man jailed for smashing mobile phone

A north-east man has been jailed after breaching the terms of a sexual offences prevention order by breaking his mobile phone.

Matthew Taylor, 28, was made subject to the order at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in May 2018, meaning he was required to permit and facilitate the inspection of any device capable of accessing the internet.

But between November 28 2019 and February 5 this year at an address in Inverurie or elsewhere Taylor breached the order.

He admitted damaging his mobile phone rendering it incapable of being inspected when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video link from prison.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told the court when police made an unannounced visit to and asked to inspect his phone he advised them he had “smashed” it, “throwing the phone across the room with such force that it was no longer working”.

Defence lawyer Leonard Burkinshaw said: “He indicates to me he was frustrated with the phone. It was a cheap phone and it seemed to generate various pop-ups when he was trying to use it.

“He just became frustrated and threw the phone against a wall.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier ordered Taylor, described as a prisoner of HMP Grampian, to be jailed for 12 months over the matter.