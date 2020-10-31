North-east man jailed for sickening attack on pregnant partner sent back to prison

A violent thug who struck his pregnant partner with a glass bottle, choked her and stamped on her, has been sent back to prison.

Austen Smith was previously jailed for 15 months and handed a seven-month supervised release order over the sickening attack, but he has now been returned to prison after admitting breaching the release order.

Smith, 23, previously admitted assaulting the woman on Laithers Crescent in Turriff on December 19.

He struck her on the body with a glass bottle and threw other glass bottles at walls, grabbed her by the neck and compressed, causing her breathing to become restricted.

Smith also repeatedly threatened to kill the woman, who was pregnant at the time, placed her in a “neck hold” and repeatedly punched her to the head and body.

He further grabbed her and pulled her to the floor, causing her head to strike the floor.

And Smith also prevented his partner from leaving the property, stamped on her body and pursued her.

The horrific assault left the woman injured.

And Smith, who was described in court documents as a prisoner of HMP Grampian, has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where solicitor David Sutherland confirmed his client admitted breaching the supervised release order.

Sheriff William Summers ordered Smith to be returned to prison for the remaining four months of the supervised release order.