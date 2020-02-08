North-east man jailed for Christmas Day assault

A man who hit a family member in the head with a bin during a Christmas Day attack has been jailed for eight months.

Ross Tappenden grabbed his victim by the neck and slapped her during the festive rampage at a property last year.

He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and pled guilty to assault and assault to injury.

Tappenden, of no fixed abode, also admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by uttering homophobic remarks at officers at Kittybrewster police station on December 25 last year.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said Tappenden had been released from jail the day before and had been drinking at the time.

Sheriff Kenneth Stewart said: “These are unpleasant offences against your family on Christmas Day.

“This is extremely serious.”