A shoplifter has been jailed after stealing eight bottles of vodka.

Iain Barron, 35, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident at

Asda in Portlethen on November 13 last year. Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar said the bottles were worth £150.

Barron, of Mary Slessor Place, Oldmeldrum, pled guilty to shoplifting.

Sheriff Ian Wallace jailed him for two months.

