North-east man jailed after stealing and crashing partner’s parents’ car

A man has been jailed after stealing and crashing his partner’s parents’ car.

Scot Paterson, 42, admitted a string of offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson said Paterson was driving the vehicle, which belonged to his partner’s parents, at 9.35pm on January 25 on Elphinstone Road in Port Elphinstone.

“According to the driver of the vehicle behind, for no apparent reason he swerved off to the left and collided with a parked car,” she said.

“The accused got out of the vehicle and was noticed to walk off towards the direction of Elphinstone Road.

“Police attended the collision and noticed a rucksack in the front passenger footwell.

“Police had also received calls about a suspicious person hiding in gardens near where the collision happened.

“Police, armed with this information and a description of the accused, attended there and found the accused.

“He was verbally obstructive and abusive and appeared under the influence of something.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Paterson previously pled guilty to stealing the car and driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He also admitted failing to give police information as to the identity of the driver and failing to co-operate with a breath test.

Paterson further admitted possession of cocaine and three breaches of bail.

He also pled guilty to domestically aggravated assault to injury and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff Philip Mann jailed Paterson, of Ogilvie Crescent, Kintore, for nine weeks, plus an additional 45 days as an alternative to fines.

He also banned him from driving for three years.