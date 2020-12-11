North-east man jailed after raping vulnerable girl

A predator who claimed his child victim sexually assaulted him was jailed for six years today for raping the vulnerable girl.

A judge told Martin Wood: “You attacked her for your own sexual gratification. The damaging effect of your conduct upon your victim is profound.”

Lady Scott said at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You knew your victim was having difficulties and was vulnerable at the time, as well as being a child.”

Wood, 35, attacked the girl at a house in Aberdeen on April 14 last year when he pulled down her lower clothing and pulled her legs apart before raping her.

Wood, formerly of Downies Road, Portlethen, in Aberdeenshire, had denied committing the offence at an earlier trial and claimed that he woke up to find the child on top of him having sex. He was found guilty of raping her by a unanimous verdict.

Advocate depute Richard Goddard QC told jurors: “You might think he has added grave injury to insult by suggesting he is the victim and he was sexually assaulted in his sleep.”

The prosecutor said Wood’s explanation was “an affront to common sense” and an outrageous attempt to try to explain away compelling evidence against him.

The court heard that prior to the rape Wood had sent his victim “weird” videos, including a Tom and Jerry cartoon with dubbed female sex sounds.

The girl had been staying overnight at a house in Aberdeen when Wood attacked her and subjected her to the rape ordeal.

She contacted her mother asking her to come and get her and revealed that he took her trousers down and started having sex with her.

The jury was told in agreed evidence that he did penetrate her and that DNA also linked him with the sexual act.

She had said in a recorded interview that was played to the court that Wood had started touching her and then had sex with her. She said: “I didn’t want him to do it.”

The girl added: “I just lay with my eyes closed because I didn’t know what to do.”

She said of the videos she was sent: “I don’t know if he finds them funny, but to me it’s weird.”

Wood, a former technician in the oil industry, said he had fallen asleep but woke up to find the girl on top of him.

He said: “As soon as I came to properly, I just like pushed her off me and then went to the toilet. I was in shock. I woke up and basically she was on top of me having sex.”

The first offender claimed that he tried to ask her what had happened, but was ignored.

Defence counsel Edith Forrest told the court that Wood continued to deny his guilt over the crime.

She said Wood has suffered from “fairly significant mental health issues” for a number of years but was receiving medication.

Miss Forest said Wood had a history of employment and a supportive family.

Lady Scott told the rapist: “I accept you present a high risk of self-harm albeit your mental health is now stable.”

Wood was told he would be on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.