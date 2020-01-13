North-east man jailed after attacking several cops at gender reveal party

A north-east man has been jailed after “attacking” police officers – at his sister’s gender reveal party.

David MacLeod, 27, fought with officers after having too much to drink at the family celebration and his behaviour was slammed by Sheriff Donald Ferguson as being “absolutely disgraceful”.

Fiscal depute Anna Chisholm told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Circumstances began with a family get-together. It was a celebration of sorts with various family members including the accused.

“Alcohol was consumed and arguments broke out.

“The police were contacted by Mr MacLeod at around 11.45pm. He seemed to be in an agitated state.

“I understand he referenced something to do with arguments taking place and that everybody wanted him to go to jail.”

A second 999 call from another individual at the party was also made and police arrived 10 minutes later.

MacLeod then emerged from the property and “became aggressive”, raising his arms and shouting at officers.

Ms Chisholm said: “He was asked to calm down. He was restrained by constables.”

The fiscal said MacLeod began to “struggle with officers” and “fighting” with them.

She said: “Mr MacLeod landed on top of one of the police officers, grabbed hold of his neck, spat at him, scratched and attempted to bite him while still on top of him.”

He also kicked another officer to the torso and legs while they attempted to apply leg restraints to him.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

MacLeod, of Deans Court, Kintore, previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, resisting, obstructing or hindering police and four charges of assaulting police officers.

The incident happened on August 17 at Hallforest Drive in Kintore.

Defence agent Peter Keene said his client did not have a very good relationship with a lot of his family.

He said: “He’d been invited to his sister’s gender reveal party, which is apparently a newfangled thing where she reveals the sex of the child.

“Mr MacLeod found he was very nervous about meeting so many people he had had difficulty with. As the night wore on he turned to drink to deal with the feelings.”

Referring to a social work report, he added: “This man needs his drinking dealt with. The suggestion is a community payback order with a conduct requirement to allow Mr MacLeod to engage with alcohol services.”

Sheriff Ferguson said: “It is too serious for that.”

Mr Keene argued a custodial sentence would be “slightly unfair”, but, addressing MacLeod, the sheriff said: “You chose to get very drunk and struggle with the police.

“You effectively attacked several officers. It’s absolutely disgraceful.

“It’s inevitable there must be a custodial sentence.”

He jailed MacLeod for six months.