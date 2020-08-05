North-east man in dock on break-in charges

A man has appeared in court facing a string of charges after allegedly trying to break into a number of properties in and around a north-east town.
Police were called in the early hours of Saturday morning regarding reports of a man attempting to break in to properties in Stonehaven town centre as well as the surrounding areas.
Officers attended and arrested a male at the scene.
And Brian Regan has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.
The 33-year-old faced a string of charges including two of theft by housebreaking, and two more of attempted housebreaking with intent to steal.
Regan, whose general address was given as Stonehaven, also faced a charge of attempted robbery and one of being in a building premises in circumstances in which it could be reasonably inferred he intended to commit theft.
He did not enter a plea during the hearing and was remanded in custody while the case was committed for further examination.
Regan was expected to appear again over the matter within the next week.
