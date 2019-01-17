North-east man in court over ‘road rage’ incident

A driver has been given unpaid work after a “road rage” incident.

Malcolm Haggart, 58, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident, which happened at 11.15am on December 28 2017 at the junction leading from the A90 to Cookney.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald described it as “an unfortunate incident of road rage”.

She said Haggart had overtaken the other driver and made a “gesture” towards him before Rslowing down so they were side by side

Both cars pulled over and when the other man raised his hand to block Haggart taking a picture of his car Haggart punched him in the face, leaving him with a cut on his nose.

aggart, of Lily Loch Road, Stonehaven, pled guilty to assault. Defence agent Gail Goodfellow said her client accepted “full responsibility for his behaviour”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace handed him 90 hours of unpaid work.