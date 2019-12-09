North-east man in court over bestiality and indecent images of children

A man has appeared in court after being caught with extreme pornography and indecent images of children.

Stephen Reid appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to two charges.

The 62-year-old admitted possession of extreme pornographic images between December 2014 and May 2018, as well as taking, permitting to be taken or making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of children on February 8 last year.

Depute fiscal Lucy Simpson told the court officers executed a warrant at Reid’s address on May 29 last year after receiving intelligence regarding indecent images of children being linked to an IP address there.

They seized a number of laptops which were examined.

Ms Simpson said one category A video – the most serious category – depicting children was found with a play length of more than 45 minutes.

A number of extreme pornographic videos depicting bestiality were also found.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on Reid, whose address was given as Crown Cottages, Stuartfield, until next month.