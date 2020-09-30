North-east man in court for second time on attempted murder charge after cleaver and hammer attack

A man has appeared in court for a second time charged with attempted murder over an alleged attack involving a cleaver and a hammer in the north-east.

Police were called to Logie Road in Crimond early on the evening of September 18 following a report of a disturbance at a property.

A 46-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the incident.

It is understood the incident involved the use of a cleaver and a hammer.

And Kim Twidale has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for a second time in connection with the incident.

He faced a single charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and attempted murder.

The 42-year-old did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against Twidale was fully committed.

Twidale, whose general address was given in court documents as Aberdeen, was released on bail.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of disturbance on Logie Road, Crimond, around 5.30pm on Friday, September 18 2020.

“A 46-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”