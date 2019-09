A north-east man has appeared in court in connection with the death of another man in the Borders.

Raymond Shand, whose address was given as Huntly, has been charged with culpable homicide following an incident on Castle Street, Duns, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Shand, 39, made no plea or declaration during a private hearing at Selkirk Sheriff Court yesterday.

The case was continued to allow for further examination.

Shand was granted bail with special conditions.