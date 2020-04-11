North-east man in court after tip-off over bail breach

A north-east man has appeared in court after police received an anonymous report he had breached bail conditions.

Michael Wilkie, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted breaching bail conditions ordering him not to contact or approach his partner.

Depute fiscal Anna Chisholm told the court: “The situation came to light around 2pm on April 8 following an anonymous report the accused was breaching bail.”

Defence lawyer Peter Shepherd told the court Wilkie was the woman’s carer.

Sheriff Robert McDonald warned Wilkie, of Charles Gardens, Inverurie, if bail conditions needed to be changed he would have to make an application to the court, adding: “Until then you have to abide by the conditions.”

He deferred sentence until August for him to be of good behaviour.