Friday, August 30th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local / Court

North-east man in court accused of spitting on woman

by Dale Haslam
30/08/2019, 4:00 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Send us a story

A man has appeared in court accused of assaulting a woman.

Kevin Crawford, 32, has been charged with assault in Alford on Tuesday of this week in that he spat in a woman’s face, seized her on the body and pushed her causing her to fall, to her injury.

Crawford, whose address was given in court as Donside Road, Alford, pled not guilty to the charge during a hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sheriff Ian Wallace freed Crawford on conditional bail and instructed him to attend the next hearing on October 11.

A trial has been fixed for November 18.

Breaking