North-east man in court accused of digger shop raid

A north-east man has appeared in court for a second time over an alleged attempted cash machine raid using a digger.

Duncan Elrick appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court yesterday after allegedly driving a digger into the front of the Spar shop on Regent Street, Keith.

The alleged incident happened at 3.35am on January 19 in the Moray town.

The 35-year-old faces six charges, including theft, culpable and reckless conduct and attempted theft from an ATM.

He is also charged with driving while disqualified, theft by housebreaking and attempted theft of a vehicle.

Elrick, of no fixed abode, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He was remanded in custody while the case was fully committed.

No date has been fixed yet for his next appearance in relation to the matter.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Police officers were alerted to an incident at the Keith Spar store early on Saturday January 19.

Pictures showed the yellow and grey digger lodged in the front of the shop, with significant damage to the store and debris strewn across the pavement. Police taped off the scene and the road was closed for some time while the clean-up operation got under way.