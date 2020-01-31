North-east man in court accused of £189,000 fraud

A man has appeared in court accused of a £189,788 fraud.

Andrew Forsyth, 56, is accused of having pretended that he would provide building services and materials to another man so that timber kit frames could be used to build homes on land at Hill of Kier.

The charge also alleges that Forsyth had claimed he paid deposits for the equipment and that he had induced the complainer to hand over £189,788.

Forsyth, whose address was given in court papers as Kirkton Park, Daviot, has denied the charge.

The case, which called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, was continued until February 11.

