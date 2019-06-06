North-east man had weapon without certificate

A man has been fined £180 after admitting possessing a weapon without permission.

Ryan Cormack, 29, was at home on August 28 last year when social workers visited, Aberdeen Sheriff Court has heard.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend said: “The social workers observed the accused appeared quite agitated. He was upset about the recent passing of his pet dog.

“The social workers noticed an air rifle – a long thin metal barrel and a wooden stock – by his chair in the living room.

“They advised him to hand it over or they would contact police so he handed it over.”

Cormack, whose address was given in court as Ladywood Drive, Aboyne, admitted possessing an air weapon without a certificate.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said: “The field behind his property is overrun with rabbits, which is why he kept the air weapon.”