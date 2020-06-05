North-east man grabbed victim by the neck and pinned him against a wall

A north-east man has been fined after assaulting another male, grabbing him by the neck and pinning him against a wall.

Michael Edgar was not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, but entered a plea of guilty by letter.

The 56-year-old admitted a charge of assaulting a man by seizing hold of him by the neck and pinning him against a wall.

The incident happened on May 29 last year at Edgar’s address in Longside, Aberdeenshire.

A letter seen by Sheriff Robert McDonald contained details of a plea of mitigation, but no further information was given in open court.

The sheriff handed Edgar, of Longside, a fine of £260.