North-east man fined for ‘tirade’ of homophobic abuse at police officers

A drunken man launched a “tirade” of homophobic abuse at police officers.

Kristopher Matthew, 37, yelled at a passing police vehicle on Allardice Street in Stonehaven at 12.35am on October 27.

Depute fiscal John Richardson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court officers in the area saw Matthew in a “heated discussion” with a male.

As they passed, Matthew shouted at the vehicle.

He said: “On stopping the vehicle, the police became the subject of a tirade of verbal abuse from the accused.”

Officers decided to arrest him and as they did he “struck one of the constables on the side of the head with his forearm”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Matthew, of Brickfield Road, Stonehaven, pled guilty to assaulting an officer and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner aggravated by prejudice to sexual orientation.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said his client had been struggling to cope with relationship difficulties and bereavement.

He said Matthew had been drinking throughout the day before going out and getting into an argument with a friend.

Sheriff Eric Brown fined him £500.