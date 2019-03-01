North-east man fined for not telling cops Pokemon Go username

A man has been fined £1,000 after breaching notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act – by not telling police his Pokemon Go username.

David Campbell, 27, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted failing to comply with the conditions of the notification requirements by not telling police about the gaming username between March 19 and 30 last year.

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford said during a visit, Campbell told police he had downloaded the Pokemon Go game, adding: “It stems from a cartoon which was popular in the early 00s.”

Defence agent John Hardie said at the time his client downloaded the game it “had no facility whereby users could contact one another”.

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill described the case as “unusual” but fined Campbell, of Cairnview Place, Laurencekirk, £1,000.