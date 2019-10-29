North-east man fined for having air pistol without certificate

A north-east man has been fined after being caught with an air pistol without a licence in Aberdeen.

Ryan Anderson, 26, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to two offences on June 27 at St Clair Street in the city.

He admitted possession of an air pistol without holding an air weapon certificate and also to possession of cannabis.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald said: “Initially it was the manner of his driving which brought him to the attention of the police.”

She added officers saw him pull into the car park of Halfords around 6.30pm.

Ms MacDonald said officers decided to search the car and Anderson picked up a backpack which was lying at the side of the store and “claimed that as his own”.

The “gas-powered air pistol” was found in the bag along with ball bearings and a small amount of cannabis with a nominal value.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said Anderson used the pistol “recreationally” and had been showing it to a friend who “uses guns in relation to various outdoor sports”.

Sheriff Robert McDonald ordered Anderson, whose address was given in court papers as King Street in Inverbervie, to pay a fine totalling £600.