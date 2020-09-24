North-east man fined for behaving in threatening manner at police station

A man has been fined after behaving in a threatening manner at a police station.

Alexander Ross went to Inverurie police station shortly before 6am on January 18 and began shouting and banging on the Blackhall Road building.

The 23-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, throwing a cigarette at an officer and having an offensive weapon.

The court was told Ross, of Maitland Walk, Inverurie, turned up at the station and said he would “smash the place up” so he could be placed in custody.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Soutar said police arrived to find the accused with a rock he was going to throw at the station.

She said: “He advised staff he would smash the place up to get locked up. They believed the accused was under the influence.

“Officers turned up and the accused threw a lit cigarette at one of the constables. It hit him on the chest.

“The accused also had a rock in his pocket and he held it to appear as if he was going to throw it.

“He was then arrested and put in the back of a police vehicle. “

Defence agent Caitlin Pirie said the incident was a “cry for help” from her client who struggles with his mental health.

She said: “His mental health is extremely poor. He has a history of alcohol and drug abuse.

“These offences were a cry for help.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Ross £260.