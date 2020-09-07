North-east man fined for assaulting cousin in row over £40

A north-east man has been fined after punching his cousin in a row over £40.

David Low, 37, assaulted his cousin, who owed him the cash, because he thought he was “mocking” him by not paying him back.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer is the cousin of the accused. The complainer was in debt to the accused for a couple of months. This was in the sum of about £40.”

Ms MacDonald said on June 7 the cousin went to visit Low at his address on Redcloak Drive in Stonehaven, but Low “became aggressive”.

She added: “This seemed to be focused on the money the complainer was due to pay the accused.

“He kept saying the complainer was mocking him by not paying the money back.

“The complainer turned to face the accused and at this point, the accused punched him in the face.”

The man suffered a scratch to his face which began to bleed, and he went to the bathroom to wash it.

Low pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Defence lawyer John McLeod said the men “sat and talked” for some time after the incident, and added Low had pled guilty at an early stage in proceedings.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Low, of Redcloak Drive, Stonehaven, £260.